Liberum Capital Downgrades Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Hold

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.00.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

