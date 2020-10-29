Liberum Capital Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Buy”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.