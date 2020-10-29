Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.10-4.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at ~$4.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGND stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.31. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

