Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €235.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €218.08 ($256.56).

Shares of LIN opened at €185.85 ($218.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a twelve month high of €221.70 ($260.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €193.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.51.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

