Loopring 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.83 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $148.01 million and $19.83 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.03975862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00226152 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,145,681,497 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

