L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRLCY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of L'Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L'Oréal in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L'Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L'Oréal in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L'Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $65.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48. L'Oréal has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42.

L'Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

