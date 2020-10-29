Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Insider Sells A$390,000.00 in Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) insider Rodney (Rod) Leonard sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.79), for a total value of A$390,000.00 ($278,571.43).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Lycopodium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Lycopodium Company Profile

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

