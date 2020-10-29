LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.59.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

