M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDC. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

NYSE MDC opened at $45.12 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,129,737.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,492.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,044,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,353 shares of company stock worth $32,353,261. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

