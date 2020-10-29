MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Reaches Market Cap of $44.25 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $44.25 million and $299,801.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

