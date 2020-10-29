Maker (MKR) Hits Market Cap of $525.71 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $524.06 or 0.03999843 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, OasisDEX and Radar Relay. Maker has a market cap of $525.71 million and $39.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00222281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,003,154 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinMex, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, BitMart, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

