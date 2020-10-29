Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,271 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $233,938,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $117,638,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.13 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

