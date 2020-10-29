Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,342 shares of company stock valued at $91,592,020 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.92.

ZM stock opened at $516.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.55, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

