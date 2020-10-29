Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cigna by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,855,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.37. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

