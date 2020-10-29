Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 777,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

