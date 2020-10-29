Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 555,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,615,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $106.65 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

