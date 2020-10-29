Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.27.

NYSE:TT opened at $127.84 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

