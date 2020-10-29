Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

BRBS stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

