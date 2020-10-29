Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $101.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

