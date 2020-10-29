Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.