Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

