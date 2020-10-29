Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

In other news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($72.41). The firm had revenue of $214.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

