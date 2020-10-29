Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,749 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

