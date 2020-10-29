Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

