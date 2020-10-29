Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,071 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $263,717,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 598,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after acquiring an additional 155,198 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,284.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $17,128,950.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,599 shares of company stock worth $51,004,143. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

