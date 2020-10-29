Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

