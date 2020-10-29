Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,569,000 after acquiring an additional 226,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

