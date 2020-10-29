Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.