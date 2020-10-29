Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $308.00 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.60. The company has a market cap of $292.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

