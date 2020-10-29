Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Artesian Resources worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,254,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARTNA opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $327.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

