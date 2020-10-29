Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 3,157 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.83.

V stock opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.76. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

