Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $347.21 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $387.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,770 shares of company stock valued at $210,859,793. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

