Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $204.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.50 and its 200 day moving average is $194.75. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

