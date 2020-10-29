Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 43.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 328,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 690,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

XRAY stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -194.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.