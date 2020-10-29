Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,960,403,000 after buying an additional 931,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after buying an additional 424,795 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,767,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $211.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

