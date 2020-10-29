Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

