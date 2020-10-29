Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,104.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $113,987.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,819.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,601. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

