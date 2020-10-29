Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,846,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,005,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 39.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,280 shares of company stock worth $428,613. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

