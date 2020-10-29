Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nikola from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

