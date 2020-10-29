Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 54.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807,329 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at $83,363,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5,751.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at $32,489,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

