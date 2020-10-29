Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.97.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $291.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,567 shares of company stock valued at $69,756,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.