Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Lifted to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPFRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mapfre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Mapfre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mapfre currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Mapfre alerts:

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.