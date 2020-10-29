Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.25.

MASI opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.47.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,175,868 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,500,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 388,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

