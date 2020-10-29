Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $359.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $359.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.97.

Mastercard stock opened at $291.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.40 and its 200 day moving average is $310.54. The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,567 shares of company stock worth $69,756,194 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

