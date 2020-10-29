Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mattel by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

