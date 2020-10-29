MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MEGEF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $4.75 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

