Midas Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Midas has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $3,394.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00010036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00269244 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00007905 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00010001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

