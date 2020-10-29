Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Achieves $9.68 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $80,511.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,095,156,441 coins and its circulating supply is 2,889,946,874 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network.

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.