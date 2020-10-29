Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

