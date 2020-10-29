Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.